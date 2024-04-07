Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $5.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $102,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

