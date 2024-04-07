Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

