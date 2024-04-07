Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,643,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,161 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

