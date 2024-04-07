CashBackPro Price Down 23.9% This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $12.73 or 0.00018338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $640,033.43 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,227 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 14.73819318 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,911,209.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

