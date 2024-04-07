CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

