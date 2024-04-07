C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

C&C Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.06) on Thursday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

