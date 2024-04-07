CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

