CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

OKE opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

