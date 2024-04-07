CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 4.94% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125,058 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,408,000.

CATH opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

