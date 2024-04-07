CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.