CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

