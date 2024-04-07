CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.61 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEM stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.