CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.39.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $207.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.