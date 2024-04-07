CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,108 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $215.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

