CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 123 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

APD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

