CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 144,527 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,527 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

JEPI opened at $57.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

