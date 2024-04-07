CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,660 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

