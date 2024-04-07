Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $728.42 and its 200 day moving average is $650.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

