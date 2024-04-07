Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.44. 83,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,383. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

