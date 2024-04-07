Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $979.55. 855,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,662. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $769.58. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

