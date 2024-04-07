Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,473,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $5,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

KEY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 11,253,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,128,669. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

