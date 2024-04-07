Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,031 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of FedEx worth $85,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

