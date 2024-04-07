Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,741 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,451.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 666,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

