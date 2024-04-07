Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Realty Income worth $45,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 28,946 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 4,714,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,993. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.