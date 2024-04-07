Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $39.58 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.15. 453,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.09. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

