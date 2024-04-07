Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $37.78 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 280,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.93. 402,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.83%.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.