Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $93,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 484.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 277,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 331,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 54,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,774,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

