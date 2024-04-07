Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 120,077 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120,077 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

