Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 142,950 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $139.04. 1,061,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

