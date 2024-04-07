Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 181,450 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $36,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $61,512,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,941. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

