Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 432,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 432,683 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 66,224,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,681,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

