Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genuine Parts worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 613,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

