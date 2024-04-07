Chainbing Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.28 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $84.28 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

