Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) vs. Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Head to Head Survey

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Orbia Advance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.03 182.11 Orbia Advance $9.65 billion 0.50 $567.00 million N/A N/A

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.5% of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.17%. Given Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

Profitability

This table compares Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Orbia Advance 1.18% 5.73% 1.59%

Dividends

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays out 3,463.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Orbia Advance beats Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide. It also offers industrial services, such as processing by-products and waste streams. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Free Report)

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.