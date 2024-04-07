CIBC Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.86.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

TELUS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$28.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.43.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0050832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.