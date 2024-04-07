Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

