Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

