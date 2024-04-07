Citigroup Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $65.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

