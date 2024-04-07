Citigroup Raises Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $116.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.48.

COO stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

