Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $77.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

