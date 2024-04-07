Colleen McHugh Purchases 9,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh purchased 9,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,879.74).
Colleen McHugh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Colleen McHugh acquired 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,352.50).
Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance
LON:RECI opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.45) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.33. The company has a market capitalization of £260.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.
Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Credit Investments
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.