Colleen McHugh Purchases 9,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh purchased 9,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,879.74).

Colleen McHugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Colleen McHugh acquired 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,352.50).

Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance

LON:RECI opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.45) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.33. The company has a market capitalization of £260.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 10,909.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.