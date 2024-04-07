Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,433,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,422,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

