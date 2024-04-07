Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

