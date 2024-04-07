Comparing Lavoro (LVRO) and The Competition

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lavoro to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -25.34% -47.14% -5.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.08 Lavoro Competitors $1.87 billion $31.22 million 10.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lavoro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lavoro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 106 503 429 5 2.32

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.77%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lavoro competitors beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.