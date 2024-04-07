Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

