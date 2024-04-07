Conflux Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $53.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,431.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.34 or 0.00985644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00148699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00192835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00143571 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,655,844 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,137,398 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,533,512.95 with 3,850,033,500.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36572176 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $54,874,648.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

