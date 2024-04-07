ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

COP traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $133.52. 3,592,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.