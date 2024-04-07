Contrasting Borealis Foods (BRLS) and The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 318 1291 1482 30 2.39

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -25.43 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 6.06

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -27.43% -26.47% -6.91%

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

