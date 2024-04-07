Contrasting Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -23.97% -9.08% -8.66% Navios Maritime Partners 33.18% 15.07% 7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Navios Maritime Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million 0.19 -$330,000.00 ($16.49) -0.17 Navios Maritime Partners $1.31 billion 0.99 $433.64 million $14.08 3.04

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats OceanPal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

