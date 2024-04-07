Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) PT Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.48.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

